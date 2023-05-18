Historic Carrollton Covered Bridge reopening

By John Blashke
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A historic covered bridge in Barbour County is nearly ready for crossing after a devastating fire in 2017.

The Carrollton Covered Bridge will be opening up to traffic this weekend for the first time since reconstruction began last year.

It’s the 2nd longest and 3rd oldest covered bridge in West Virginia. It was originally built in 1856 and spans 140 feet across the Buckhannon River.

Division of Highways Joe Pack says it’s not something the department usually has the privilege to work on.

“Normally, that kind of work would’ve gone to a contractor, but we were able to perform that work, and considering the type of the structure and the historical significance of it it’s a proud moment that we’re able to complete that project,” said Pack.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and has undergone several smaller remodelings over the years.

District 7′s bridge engineer Chad Boram says he and his crew have had to learn new techniques for this project and are working hard to give it modern improvements while staying true to what makes the bridge so special.

“It’s been a pleasure for us to work on -- the guys have taken great pride in having the opportunity to work on a historical structure; do something new, do something, different that when it’s all said and done will be something they can be very proud of that they were a part of,” said Boram.

Since July of last year, drivers on Route 36 have had to detour around the bridge.

Boram says a bridge repair typically takes 3 to 5 months, but the Carrollton-Covered Bridge has been a special case and soon it’ll be as good as ever.

“We hated to have to do that, but sometimes that’s just part of getting something done and we’ve appreciated their patience and we will be glad to have it done for their sake -- to have something beautiful in their area again, but also to have a bridge to get them where they need to go,” said Boram.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Veterans mobility project
Washington County Veterans Mobility Project looks to help more people in 2023
Operation Blue Sky set to take place
Brett Sobieraski
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Downtown Marietta DORA
Downtown Marietta D.O.R.A will continue in Marietta through the summer months