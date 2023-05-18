Local law enforcement will participate in Operation Blue Sky

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-Ohio Valley are participating in Operation Blue Sky Friday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Brian Rhodes organized the event and shared what it means.

“Operation Blue Sky, we’ve done it for the past four or five years. We take one evening during National Police Week to honor all those that paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities,” said Major Rhodes.

To Major Rhodes it’s not just a way to remember officers, but see support from the community.

“We’re very fortunate to have the support in the Mid-Ohio Valley that we get when we do this event. There will be individuals that salute as we pass by, individuals with blue line flags or just American flags, that wave and clap. Just show their support for their local law enforcement agencies,” said Rhodes.

The procession will start at 8:30 p.m. at Washington State Community College in Marietta, and pass through Belpre, Parkersburg, Vienna, and Williamstown.

Major Rhodes advises what you might notice when the offices approach your area.

“It’s basically a procession of police cars. Of course we will have our blue lights activated to light the sky blue, and sirens will be off and on at various times,” informed Rhodes.

Agencies participating include Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police Department, Marietta College Police Department, Belpre Police Department, Beverly Police Department, Lowell Police Department, New Matamoras Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vienna Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, Williamstown Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on the route officers will take you can visit Washington County Sheriff’s Office - Operation Blue Sky 2023.

