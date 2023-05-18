Meigs Sheriff’s Office adds drone, remembers a deputy

Kenneth Hayes was a former deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office who went missing in...
Kenneth Hayes was a former deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office who went missing in Oct. 2020. He had a medical condition and had died in a rural part of the county.(WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid Ohio Valley law enforcement agency has added a drone to their resources while remembering one of their own.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, his department will be adding a drone and the overall project will be know as “The Kenneth Hayes Memorial Drone Project.”

Hayes was a former deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. In October 2020, Hayes went missing in a rural area of the county. Hayes had a medical condition and unfortunately was found deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office believed with the addition of a drone, the office could serve the community better when finding missing people.

“Our office and our community remember Kenny Hayes and the heartbreak that was experienced in his passing. I feel that Kenny’s family, the community, and all those who contributed to the effort need to know that the drone has assisted our office on approximately 30 different cases since it was acquired in early 2022. These cases have ranged from search and rescue missions for missing adults with and without medical conditions, missing children who have wandered off from their loved ones, and individuals with mental illnesses. The drone has also been used for law enforcement purposes such as fleeing suspects, intelligence gathering, and stolen vehicles. I want to personally thank all those who donated to this cause and Loyalty is Forever for managing this project,” Sheriff Fitch said.

Loyalty is Forever, a nonprofit, opened the Kenneth Hayes Memorial Drone Project savings account on October 22, 2022. Through fundraising and donations from individuals, the purchase of the drone became more than an idea. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was able to match fundraising efforts to purchase the drone.

