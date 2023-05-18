Obituary: Anderson, Connie Sue Rowe

Connie Sue Rowe Anderson, of Marietta passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was born December 23rd, 1948 in Marietta, the daughter of Doris and David Rowe. Connie was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church.

Connie graduated from Marietta High School in 1966. She went on to graduate in 1970 from Ohio University with a BA majoring in Spanish. Her sophomore year was spent at an OU-affiliated university in Madrid, Spain and another semester spent studying in Mexico City, Mexico. Connie later joined the Peace Corps serving 1 year in Bogota, Columbia. She retired from Washington County Family Services after many years of serving the local community.

She is survived by her mother Doris Rowe of Marietta, and a brother David and his wife Terry of Dublin, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two sons, Matthew and Nathan, and her father David.

Funerals services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Gilman United Church with the family present one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Gravel Bank cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman St., Marietta, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Kimberly and Johnna, and the rest of the staff at Highland Oaks and Shrivers Hospice, especially Carrie, for their loving care.

