Obituary: Brabham, Becky Elaine

Becky Elaine Brabham, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away May 12, 2023, after a valiant and fiercely fought battle with cancer. Born September 10, 1964, to Betty Rexroad Phillips and the late Robert Shrout, Becky was a teacher at Williamstown Middle / High School and past president and current vice president for the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Women Educators. She was a wonderful, deep soul who saw beauty in all aspects of life and strived to share that beauty with those around her. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet her, or better yet, get to know her, left so much the better for it. She was a powerful force of unconditional love; a mother to not only her own children and students, but to anyone who needed one. Becky never hesitated to show limitless empathy and understanding to anyone she met. Her affinity for photography, gardening, and crafting was ubiquitous to all who had the privilege of spending time with her, and she particularly valued sharing her knowledge and efforts with those she cared about.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, David Brabham; sister Phoebe Turner (Matthew); children Emily Miller (Thomas) and Allison Brabham (Tyler); grandchildren Landon and Evelyn, several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Becky’s remains are to be cremated, with no services, as per her request. For those who wish to pay their respects, please plant a native wildflower or install a birdhouse in her memory. Spend time outside. Support marginalized people in your community. Spread the kind of love, acceptance, and joy that she always did.

