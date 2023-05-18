Obituary: Newton, John

John Newton, 84, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

John earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland - College Park, a master’s degree from Lehigh University, and retired from EI Dupont after 36 years as a chemical engineer. He was an avid sports fan, Go Terps! John was a dedicated volunteer for both the arts and youth soccer. John became involved in youth soccer in 1984, eventually becoming a youth coach and high school referee. John volunteered on both WVSA and Region 1 committees. John received the Administrator of the Year award in 2015 from WV, Region 1 and National USYS. In 2019, he was inducted into the WVSA Hall of Fame.

John was an active member of the Actors Guild of Parkersburg for over 50 years, serving as president multiple terms and on the Board of Trustees. The Ohio River Valley Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters awarded John and his wife with the Community Advocate of the Arts “Four Decades of Devotion” award for their work with the Actors Guild.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; his five children James (Dolly) Newton, Jeffrey Newton, Jennifer (James) Dynda, Joyanna (Jeff) Jobes, and Jeremy Newton; his siblings Eleanor Westfall and Richard (Nancy) Newton; nine grandchildren Nathan, Taylor, John, Daniel, Josh, Mary, John, Bennett, and Maddox; and two great grandchildren Jensen and Lainey. He was preceded in death by his parents John Willard Newton, Sr., and Alice E. Newton.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Parkersburg Art Center on Saturday, May 20, at 7 pm, with the family receiving visitors beginning at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, the West Virginia Soccer Association, or the Parkersburg Art Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.