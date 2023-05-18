Obituary: Young, Paul Dow

Paul Dow Young, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born May 7, 1939 in Marietta to Paul E. and Marcia Suder Young. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1957. He attended Marietta College and served in the US Air Force from 1959-1961.

P.D. worked alongside his father and grandfather at the family business, Young’s Market. He was also employed by Rich Loaf Bakery, Middleswartz Dry Cleaners, and retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years of service, the last 15 years serving the downtown business district where he was known and liked by all.

He was a member of the Marietta Choral, American Legion Post 64, past President of Franciscan Meals Board, RSVP Volunteer and Board Member and “Big Brother” through BBBS of America. He was also an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir and served as building and grounds warden for many years.

P.D. lovingly nurtured a family he chose. Those who carry on his legacy include, his wife of 55 years Harriet “Becky” Thompson Young, three children, Karen Deeter (Scott Burnside), Don Flanagan (Sarah), Janet Winterstein (Scott); seven grandchildren, Keri Dunn (Jim), Max Delaplane (Jenna), Kyle, Devon (Glorianna), Mallory and Kyra Flanagan and Ashleigh Tacy; eleven great-grandchildren, Krista (John), Kaitlyn (Dana), Kasey, Emily (Lindsey), Alex, Bentley, Zoey, Colson, Calvin, Owen and Connor; and nine great-great-grandchildren, Jack, Zayla, Timber, Weston, Emslie, Landon, Laken, Rowen and baby girl coming soon; cousins, Jane Young, Debbie Brown (Ed) and Jeff Young. He will also be missed by former daughter-in-law Kathi Carr and lifelong-friend James Dunn.

He never met a stranger and will be missed by many who were touched by his joyfulness and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 320 Second St., Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Second Street in Marietta. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the P.D.'s family and offers online condolences

