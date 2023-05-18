Registration deadline for Wood County 4-H camps is approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to 4-H Extension Agent for WVU Extension in Wood County Jodi Smith they have camps for kids from five years old up to high school seniors.

There is a one day camp for kids ages five to eight years old in the beginning of June to show them what 4-H camp is like, and then two longer camps for older kids later in June.

Participants in the camps learn several different skills according to Smith.

“All kids learn much needed skills at camp. They learn a lot of really important life skills like independence, generosity. They gain skills in different activities, they participate in recreation and healthy lifestyle activities,” said Smith.

The deadline to register for Wood County 4-H Camps is May 19.

To register for the camps you can visit WVU Extension - Wood County 4-H and if you have any questions you can call the office at 304-424-1960.

According to Smith the one day camp will take place June 3.

For kids eight to 12 years old they have a multiday camp from June 11 to 15.

A multiday camp for kids age 13 to high school seniors will take place June 25 to 30.

Smith said that they also offer a horse camp, which is already full.

