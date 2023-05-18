Revolutionary War Patriots Memorial Service coming to Marietta

Revolutionary War Patriots Memorial Service coming to Marietta
Revolutionary War Patriots Memorial Service coming to Marietta(Marietta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Chapter’s Revolutionary War Patriots of the Northwest Territory Memorial Service is coming soon.

The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Mound Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio.

The event will include the memorial service, wreath presentations, a musket salute, a tour of Mound Cemetery, and lunch at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church, according to a statement from the Marietta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Additionally, there will be speakers presenting about the Eagle Scout project that updated the Rufus Putnam grave area in Mound Cemetery and pre-revolutionary activities such as the Boston Massacre.

The event is open to the public.

