Scheduled water outage, boil advisory for parts of Belpre

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEPLRE, Ohio (WTAP) – There will be a scheduled water outage for the City of Belpre.

The outage may impact water quality, so Belpre has issued a boil advisory as a health precaution.

The boil advisory applies to 2302-2306 Richmiller Lane, 900 Mary Street, and the 2100-2200 Block of Hill Street, according to the City of Belpre Department of Public Works.

The scheduled water outage and boil advisory will be in effect on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 8 a.m. until repairs are completed for the outage.

The advisory will remain in effect until the City of Belpre receives lab results back.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water.

For more information contact Superintendent Denzil Ray at 740-423-7592 or Denzil.Ray@cityofbelpre.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans

Latest News

Kenneth Hayes was a former deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office who went missing in...
Meigs Sheriff’s Office adds drone, remembers a deputy
American Legion riders on the move this weekend
Kelly Meadows has been selected as West Virginia's Doodle for Google winner with her submission...
Morgantown student wins Doodle for Google for West Virginia
National Foster Care Month
W.Va. DHHR emphasizes need for foster parents for older youth