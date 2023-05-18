Scheduled water outage, boil advisory for parts of Belpre

BEPLRE, Ohio (WTAP) – There will be a scheduled water outage for the City of Belpre.

The outage may impact water quality, so Belpre has issued a boil advisory as a health precaution.

The boil advisory applies to 2302-2306 Richmiller Lane, 900 Mary Street, and the 2100-2200 Block of Hill Street, according to the City of Belpre Department of Public Works.

The scheduled water outage and boil advisory will be in effect on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 8 a.m. until repairs are completed for the outage.

The advisory will remain in effect until the City of Belpre receives lab results back.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water.

For more information contact Superintendent Denzil Ray at 740-423-7592 or Denzil.Ray@cityofbelpre.com

