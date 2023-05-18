St. Marys softball team advances to second straight W.V.S.S.A.C. State Tournament

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devils softball team has defeated Wheeling Central Catholic in the regional championship series to advance to their second straight state tournament.

St. Marys dropped the first game to Wheeling Central 3-1, but posted back to back shutouts over the Lady Knights to claim the regional title.

The Lady Devils now appear in their fourth overall state tournament and second straight matching the program total in just the past two seasons.

