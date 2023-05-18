Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITELAND, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana high school student drowned in a swimming pool during gym class Tuesday, school officials confirmed.

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.

According to WISH, Dildine drowned during gym class at Whiteland Community High School.

A medical examination was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are processed, which could take up to three weeks.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation originally referred to the death as a medical emergency, but the Johnson County coroner confirmed Dildine’s death was a drowning.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs confirmed that Dildine had epilepsy.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating to find out what exactly happened, including how long Dildine was under water without anyone noticing.

The school said both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during the class.

The pool will be closed for the remainder of the year, the school superintendent said, which ends for students May 26.

The school is providing extra counselors to support students and staff.

