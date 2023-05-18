Visual board helps students with autism, other learning disabilities communicate

Communication board helps non-verbal students communicate
Communication board helps non-verbal students communicate(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Communicating between teachers and students with special needs can be challenging. In Kanawha County, they’re trying to bridge that gap with special communication boards.

The boards, full of pictures and simple words, are used by non-verbal children to communicate with teachers.

“To be able to communicate their wants and needs, their desires is just as important for non-speaking students,” Michelle Robinson, a speech-language pathologist said.

Robinson said having this newly installed communication board at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary playground will make a big difference for both students and teachers.

“If you have a student that is playing on the playground and they have to go to the bathroom, they come over here and touch bathroom (on the board),” Robinson said.

From a simple yes or no to asking for a drink, the board lets students say a lot. While the board might be new, Erin Boone, a speech-language pathologist, said they’ve been using something similar with students on iPads.

“The iPads are great for the classroom or for transitioning between classes in the cafeteria, but this is a way (the communication board) to still keep that method of communication without having to worry about the iPad,” she said.

Robinson said there are currently nine communication boards installed in Kanawha County schools and six more are expected within the next school year.

“Every school that has an Autism Center will have a playground communication board in Kanawha County Schools,” Robinson said.

The first communication board was installed in 2021 at Ruffner Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
A commercial truck carrying plastic pellets spilled on State Route 7 in Meigs County on Tuesday.
OSHP: Freightliner loses control, overturns on State Route 7 in Meigs County
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans

Latest News

Kenneth Hayes was a former deputy with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office who went missing in...
Meigs Sheriff’s Office adds drone, remembers a deputy
Scheduled water outage, boil advisory for parts of Belpre
American Legion riders on the move this weekend
Kelly Meadows has been selected as West Virginia's Doodle for Google winner with her submission...
Morgantown student wins Doodle for Google for West Virginia
National Foster Care Month
W.Va. DHHR emphasizes need for foster parents for older youth