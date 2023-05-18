Washington County Career Center gears up for in-person drivers education classes

The career center will offer three separate drivers education classes this summer.
The career center began offering in-person training earlier this year because a growing number...
The career center began offering in-person training earlier this year because a growing number of students did not have a drivers license.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Career Center is the only school in the county offering in-person drivers education training. 

The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to transition drivers education classes online.

The career center began offering in-person training earlier this year because a growing number of students did not have a driver’s license.

Abby Poulton is a junior at the career center who completed the in-person training earlier in the year.

“The maneuverability was challenging at first, probably the first time doing it, but Ms. Winstanley and Ms. Hilverding taught me a lot of things and a lot of lessons of how to do it.”

Online courses are available, but some families prefer in-person classes.

Evan Schaad, with the career center, says the lack of teen drivers impacts the workforce in the Mid-Ohio Valley and throughout the United States.

“Many students need that help and need that service to help transition to independent living and the economic opportunity a driver’s license provides. We are happy to help students prepare and train to do so. We’ve served about thirty students in the past few months and we’re looking forward to training many more.”

The Washington County Career Center will be offering three separate drivers education classes this summer.

There is a fee for the training, but financial aid is available for those who qualify.

