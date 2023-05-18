W.Va. DHHR emphasizes need for foster parents for older youth

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Social Services is emphasizing the need for certified foster families for older youth as part of National Foster Care Month.

According to a release from the DHHR, nearly half of youth in the state entering foster care are 9 to17 years old, and 27 percent of those children are between the ages of 13 and 17. The DHHR said that in the first quarter of 2023, there were an average of 1,427 certified foster homes in West Virginia, but only 25 percent of those homes have reported a willingness to foster kids ages 13 and older.

“Many youth in the 13-17 range can thrive in a home environment, and it is important that there is a sufficient number of certified foster families and kinship caregivers willing to open their homes to older youth,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR’s Deputy Secretary for Child and Adult Services.

Mission West Virginia is the first point of contact for individuals interested in becoming a West Virginia foster parent, and also works with Child Placing Agencies to facilitate matches between families and children in West Virginia.

“The primary purpose of foster care is to reunite the child with their family by providing interventions whenever safely possible,” said Chapman. “Individuals can make an impact by providing stable housing and resources for children and families as they work toward reunification.”

To learn more about foster care and relative/kinship care certification and resources, contact Mission West Virginia at www.missionwv.org or 1-866-CALL-MWV (1-866-225-5698).

To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx. Individuals currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s social work program may receive tuition assistance. Email DHHREAP@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.