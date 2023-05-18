WVU begins preparing for staff reductions amid budget deficits

Scenes from a warm winter day on the Downtown Campus on March 1, 2023.
Scenes from a warm winter day on the Downtown Campus on March 1, 2023.(Hunter Given | WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Board of Governors met on Wednesday and approved a timeline to move toward fewer staff and faculty positions.

The timeline includes a step-by-step approach that includes proposals for severance packages, cutting programs, and cutting employees’ hours.

This comes as WVU is facing declining student enrollment and budget deficits.

Enrollment at the university has declined from 31,000 in 2014 to 26,000 this year, and it is expected to continue declining.

WVU’s budget deficit this year is $45 million, and the timeline aims to cut the university’s budget by $45 million, which is about 3% of the overall budget.

WVU currently has about 7,000 full time equivalent employees.

The Board of Governors will vote on WVU’s 2024 Financial Plan on June 22 in the next BOG meeting.

