YMCA of Parkersburg prepares for expanded mud run

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg will be hosting the 3rd annual City of Vienna Mud Run on June 3rd.

The 1.25-mile course is located in the wooded area between the Vienna Rec Center and Jackson Middle School.

To keep moving the race forward, the YMCA is adding a new event where teams can compete for the mud run cup.

A water crawl and slack line obstacle is also being introduced.

Obstacles from 2022’s mud run will be returning, such as the mud pit, military crawl, cargo net climb and ninja warrior steps.

Most obstacles offer a child-friendly alternative; however, the race is not suitable for children under five years old.

All participants are required to sign a waiver before competing.

First aid will be available via ATV to respond to all areas of the course.

