2023 Riverboat Days to kick off in Marietta

14 stops are scheduled this year, with the American Countess kicking off the 2023 season on May 28th.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The unofficial start of summer in Marietta is when the first riverboat docks at the Ohio River Levee on Front Street.

14 stops are scheduled this year, with the American Countess kicking off the 2023 season on May 28th.

The American Heritage is scheduled be the final visit of the year on September 20th.

The American Queen, hailed as the largest steamboat ever built, will not be visiting the river city in 2023.

Emmy Strauss, with the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the riverboat season supports many local businesses throughout Marietta.

“With it being so close to downtown and front street, all of the local businesses see an increase of people. From people that are dining to come view the boat and the people on the boat that shop and want to bring back souvenirs from their time in Marietta.”

Visitors are not allowed to step on, tour, or ride any of the visiting boats. All dates and times are subject to change without notice.

