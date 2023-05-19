Ace Adventure Resort gearing up for high adventure Summer


Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.
Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill is gearing up for a Summer filled with high-adventure fun.

The water park will be opening full time on Memorial Day weekend with a new waterslide and zipline. This will also be the second year the aerial park will be open.

According to Marketing Dir. Haynes Mansfield, the park saw a boost in outdoor enthusiast during the Pandemic and is now seeing an even bigger increase in visitors since the National Park designation.

“The National Park designation has given us the gold seal to go into the international market. We actually have international influencers visiting right now and sharing all the fun, nature, and landscape that we have to offer with their folks back at home.”

Mansfield said there are also still tickets available to the Mountain Music Festival on June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, when Les Claypool and the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will be headlining.

Tickets to all of Ace’s adventures are available online, along with the waivers needed to participate in some of the high-adventure activities. ACE Adventure Resort | New River Gorge, West Virginia (aceraft.com)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Veterans mobility project
Washington County Veterans Mobility Project looks to help more people in 2023
Operation Blue Sky set to take place
Brett Sobieraski
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Downtown Marietta DORA
Downtown Marietta D.O.R.A will continue in Marietta through the summer months