Belpre City Schools closes on half a million dollar purchase of old bowling alley

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools has officially closed on a $500,000 purchase of the former bowling alley by the high school. That means the Board of Education is now the owner of the property.

Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley said that he functioned as the board’s agent during the contract agreement.

WTAP sat down with Greenley to discuss the school system’s plans and how they tie into the levy.

According to Greenley, purchasing the old bowling alley is the best option if they end up building a new school in that area.

“Ultimately, if the Board of Ed is interested in building a building on that location, it must own that piece of property or the building just would not fit to be able to be the size that it needs to be,” he said.

Greenley said that theoretically they could have chosen another property however “that would require imminent domain proceedings, it would probably be multiple homes, you know, the board is not willing to forcibly acquire property.”

He said the half-a-million dollar purchase is being funded through the Permanent Improvement Fund, adding that they were hoping to fund it through the levy but it did not pass. The Permanent Improvement Fund can only be used for the district’s physical capital assets needs.

“We started that fund. We’ve been making transfers into that fund over the course of my tenure, trying to put money away knowing that, at some point, we’re either going to have to make significant repairs to our buildings or we’re going to gain consensus around the idea of a new facility,” he said.

Greenley said, in a series of public meetings about two years ago, the community voiced support for building a new school over repairing existing buildings. This would be a “one campus solution on the site of the current high school.” Almost 200 citizens participated in these talks about the future of the school district.

The information regarding those meetings, including minutes and slides, can be found on the school district’s website.

“I think - a critical fact to the community’s decision at that time was, if the board elects to make repairs then it will foot 100% of the bill of repairs. If the board and the community elect to build new, the state of Ohio will contribute about 44% of the project, roughly $24 million to make the project happen,” he explained.

Taxpayers, however, have shot down the levy that would fund this endeavor 10 times.

WTAP asked Greenley what the district would do with the property if the levy continues to fail.

He answered, saying, “In the interim, we’ll use that for parking space, we’ll use it for additional practice space, we’ll make sound use of the land and, you know, we’ll also be ready in the - to the event that we come together and figure out what we want to do building-wise.”

Greenley said the school system is looking into alternative funding sources outside of the levy to build a new school.

“..., representative Edwards has been working very hard on our behalf and on behalf of appalachian school districts across the state to create a new fund specifically for appalachian schools.”

Greenley said that that legislation is currently moving through the legislature.

He added that there aren’t many alternative funding sources available to build a new school due to the magnitude of the project.

Greenley said that the board will be demolishing the building on the property they bought as well as an old building from the 1950′s in disrepair. This will happen no matter what and both buildings should come down this summer or in the fall.

Demo funding sources include the Permanent Improvement Fund as well as Brownfield Remediation Program funds from the state, according to Greenley.

Greenley has previously explained to WTAP that the $500,000 property purchase is a part of the master facility plan, which includes building a new school.

“The state of Ohio - whenever you’re going to build or propose to build a new project, it has you go through a master facility planning process and so that process took place over several months two years ago and, at the end of the day, the community consensus at that time was to build one Pre-K through 12 building on the site of the current high school,” he explained.

You can find the master facility plan on the school district’s website.

A disclaimer that WTAP does not yet know the future of the levy.

Keep your eye out for another story coming up that will get into the difficult financial choices the school district has had to make to fund school repairs.

If you are against the school levy, live in Belpre, and are open to being interviewed about how the levy could impact you, email Laura Bowen at laura.bowen@wtap.com. Please leave your phone number in your message.

