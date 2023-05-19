Capito announces $1.6 million for W.Va. AmeriCorps Volunteer programs

Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.
Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.(Source: SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that five organizations in West Virginia will be collectively receiving $1,627,436 in state and national funding to support approximately 100 AmeriCorp members.

“I’m pleased to see our AmeriCorps programs receive resources that can help make a positive impact on people and families across West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’ve seen the impact of the work that AmeriCorps volunteers do in West Virginia firsthand, and this funding will help volunteers engage with important organizations in Charleston, Morgantown, and Mullens. I look forward to seeing the results of their work, and remain committed to supporting AmeriCorps volunteers in West Virginia.”

Among those receiving funding is Mullens, W.Va.’s Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc.

The AmeriCorps State and National grants and new AmeriCorps members will help prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $455,744 – West Virginia University Research Corporation (Morgantown, W.Va.)
  • $448,812 – Step by Step, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $361,440 – West Virginia Community Development Hub, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $248,490 Education Alliance Business And Community For Public Schools, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)
  • $112,950 – Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens, W.Va.)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Veterans mobility project
Washington County Veterans Mobility Project looks to help more people in 2023
Operation Blue Sky set to take place
Brett Sobieraski
Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Downtown Marietta DORA
Downtown Marietta D.O.R.A will continue in Marietta through the summer months