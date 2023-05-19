Counseling and Wellness Center adding primary care

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Counseling and Wellness Center in Parkersburg is expanding its facility.

The Center added a primary care center to the third floor of its facility.

Owners and chief executive officers, Dr. Stephen Givens and Michael Moore said the center wants to offer the wellness side of the counseling and wellness center. Officials said that the idea came from the center’s nurse practitioners.

“Already, we can see that it’s filling a need. It’s so nice to be able to be seen on one side. And then if there’s ever a problem with blood work or anything, they can be sent right across the hall. We can get that blood work, EKG or if they need primary care,” Moore said.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to the primary care center, the facility is open Mondays through Wednesdays from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon.

