Maze had previously been a lieutenant in the department.
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennis Maze has been placed on administrative leave from the Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department following his arrest and arraignment on child sex charges.

According to Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Settle, the fire department voted to place Maze on leave at 5:15 in the evening on May 17.The decision came after they learned Maze had been arrested and was facing 43 sex charges with five juvenile victims. Settle said Maze had been a lieutenant in the department and veteran member, having served since the early 2000s.

Maze will be terminated as a volunteer from the department if found guilty in compliance with department’s policy, according to Settle.

Maze was transported to North Central Regional Jail on May 17 following his arraignment. He was arraigned on the 43 charges before Magistrate Janey Wigal with bond being set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

