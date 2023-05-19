Downtown Marietta D.O.R.A will continue in Marietta through the summer months

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the past three years you have been able to walk around Downtown Marietta and shop while having your favorite alcoholic beverage in your hand.

That will continue this summer as DORA will extend through the summer months.

What once started as a way to get people out and moving around to safely distance during 2020 has since turned into a fun, exciting thing that residents and visitors look forward to every Summer.

“But now there’s a lot of our shops that are DORA friendly so a lot of our shops you will see a round sticker on it that says DORA welcome and you can take your beverages in their stores to shop and drink and it gets people moving around without having to wait for their seat at a restaurant,” said Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler.

For more information about where and when you can participate you can visit the Marietta Main Street website here.

