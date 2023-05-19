Incoming Calhoun County Sheriff talks goals for term

A former deputy who’s a lifelong Grantsville resident, he hopes to rebuild trust in the agency while increasing numbers on the Calhoun County force.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been a difficult few weeks for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office since the resignation of former Sheriff J. Warren Basnett at the end of April amid allegations of improprieties in office and mishandling of a student career day.

The County Commission has since appointed Graham Knight to fill the position. A former deputy who’s a lifelong Grantsville resident, he hopes to rebuild trust in the agency while increasing numbers on the force to protect all of Calhoun County.

“I feel confident with the upcoming appointment of where I’m at in the county. We’ve really been able to come together,” Knight said Thursday.

In recent weeks, he has been training and getting to know all his tasks, including running the Tax Department to attempt to recruit full-time deputies. He said he is most hopeful he can restore faith in his agency.

“I want people to know I’m here to do my best, offer what I have to help my community and with the community as a whole,” Knight said. “They are some of the best people in the state, and I don’t say that because I’m a Calhoun County resident, but the people here they stick together.”

As Knight prepares for the challenges of leading the department, he is also embarking on a new challenge later this summer: first-time fatherhood, which he believes adds to the pressure of being the county’s top cop.

“The best I want to do is create a safe environment for my child and everyone’s child and the community as a whole. We’ve had that in the past and I’m not saying it’s not that way now but we can always strive to make things the best we can,” he said.

Knight will be sworn in for the remaining term on May 31 with the chance to run for a full term in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

