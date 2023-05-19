Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was killed in farming accident Thursday evening in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farming accident on Prunty Road just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

18 year old James “Ethan” Cain of Harrisville died due to the injuries he sustained from the accident.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Smithville Volunteer Fire Department, Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management also responded.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.