Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident

By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was killed in farming accident Thursday evening in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farming accident on Prunty Road just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

18 year old James “Ethan” Cain of Harrisville died due to the injuries he sustained from the accident.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Smithville Volunteer Fire Department, Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management also responded.

