Marietta City Council passes legislation involving study on potential of lead in water system piping

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council discussed multiple topics Thursday night.

Council voted to adopt two pieces of legislation addressing the possibility of lead being some of the materials that make up the city’s water infrastructure.

Council Member Bret Allphin explained to WTAP that the city is unsure whether or not there are lead materials making up its piping due to how long ago some of the city’s infrastructure was built.

He said, although Marietta does not yet have answers, the city did a study five or so years ago that indicated that the likelihood is high.

Allphin explained that some of Marietta’s water infrastructure was built decades ago, before the dangers of continued use of lead in piping were known.

According to Allphin, communities across the U.S. are in similar situations.

Allphin added that the EPA is increasing regulations surrounding what materials make up water systems’ infrastructure.

Allphin clarified that Marietta’s water infrastructure that was implemented in more recent decades is not made with lead.

The legislation passed will allow the city to apply for a loan for no more than $400,000 that will fund a more in depth study.

Due to a mix-up in the bidding deadline, the city will not be able to go through the full bidding process for every part of the project, according to Allphin. The city will be going through a semi-competitive process for organizations to “submit their feedback to be a part of the project.”

Allphin said that the reason the legislation was written as an emergency is because the city needs the $400,000 to do the study.

Also at council, members adopted an ordinance that would temporarily suspend the operation of Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) during the Marietta Riverfront Roar on Saturday. This does not account for all the days of the event. Saturday is the date the event goes the latest into the night, according to council member Harley Noland.

Four council members voted for the ordinance and three voted against.

During public forum, a man who said he’s with the Marietta Riverfront Roar encouraged council to support the ordinance, pointing to safety as a concern.

Bill Gossett was one of the three council members who voted against the ordinance. He told WTAP that, since Marietta Riverfront Roar will have its beer garden open, he doesn’t see why that would be allowed but DORA wouldn’t. He pointed to the only difference being that people who drink at the beer garden can’t carry around their drinks.

