By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Dobby! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Dobby a male black Labrador mix who is two years old! He weighs only about 30 pounds.

He is very sweet and friendly. Dobby loves to get attention from people while also enjoying just hanging out on the couch!

Dobby gets along with other dogs, cats, people so he fit to be a family pet.

He is neutered so you don’t have to worry about that when adopting him.

If you would like to adopt Dobby or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/ and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

