Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A police officer was arrested Friday on charges he lied about leaking confidential information to a leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation’s capital.

An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Virginia, warned former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for Tarrio related to the banner’s destruction.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined a mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other group members were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said was a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury in Washington indicted Lamond on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Mark Schamel, an attorney for Lamond, didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. Schamel has previously said that Lamond’s job was to communicate with a variety of groups protesting in Washington, and his conduct with Tarrio was never inappropriate.

Lamond, who supervised the intelligence branch of the police department’s Homeland Security Bureau, often contacted Tarrio about Proud Boys’ planned activities in Washington. Prosecutors say the two men communicated at least 500 times across several platforms over a period nearly a year and a half.

Lamond began using the Telegram messaging platform to give Tarrio information about law enforcement activity around July 2020, about a year after they started talking, according to prosecutors. By November of that year, he was talking about meeting Tarrio during a night out.

In December 2020, Lamond told Tarrio about where competing antifascist activists were expected to be. Lamond, whose job entailed sharing what he learned with others in the department, asked Tarrio whether he should share the information Tarrio gave him about Proud Boys activities, prosecutors said.

Jurors who convicted Tarrio heard testimony that Lamond frequently provided the Proud Boys leader with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his group stormed the Capitol.

Less than three weeks before the Jan. 6 riot, Lamond warned Tarrio that the FBI and U.S. Secret Service were “all spun up” over talk on an Infowars internet show that the Proud Boys planned to dress up as supporters of President Joe Biden on the day of the inauguration.

In a message to Tarrio on Dec. 25, 2020, Lamond said police investigators had asked him to identify Tarrio from a photograph. Lamond warned Tarrio that police may be seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Later, on the day of his arrest, Tarrio posted a message to other Proud Boys leaders that said, “The warrant was just signed.”

Text messages introduced at Tarrio’s trial appeared to show a close rapport between the two men, with Lamond frequently greeting the extremist group leader with the words “hey brother.”

For the trial, Tarrio’s attorneys wanted to call Lamond to testify to support claims the Proud Boys leader wanted to avoid violence, but were stymied by his lawyer’s contention that Lamond would claim Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Several fans randomly ran into Jennifer Garner last week and got to take a group selfie.
Jennifer Garner surprises local fans

Latest News

A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Gunman kills 1, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio, police say
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race