Paving begins at new pollinator garden in Vienna

Workers started paving Friday to create a trail network for the future garden location on 28th street.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Work is underway to bring a pollinator garden to the city of Vienna.

Workers started paving Friday to create a trail network for the future garden location on 28th street.

A pollinator garden is made up of flowers that provide pollen or nectar for a range of pollinator insects.

The Friends of Vienna is a non-profit group that supports the city’s tree and beautification commission.

Jack Mathers, Friends of Vienna president, has high hopes for the future of the pollinator gardens.

“The vision with it is for gardens and pollinator areas but we’ve talked about things we can do down here during different seasons. There can be a Christmas walk down here, anything that can be utilized by the public that the public will enjoy. "

The trail network is handicap accessible. Mathers said work will begin soon to create some of the garden areas.

