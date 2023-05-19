Questions raised about Maze community involvement in Wirt County sex crimes case

DENNIS MAZE
DENNIS MAZE(file photo)
By Carrie Rose
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is more information about a man accused of sexual crimes against juveniles in Wirt County as the community questions his involvement in the community.

Dennis James Maze has been charged with 43 counts related to sexual crimes against juveniles according to the arrest warrants for him filed in the Magistrate Court of Wirt County. According to the arrest warrants, Maze is charged with: six counts of sexual abuse first degree (physically helpless victim); 14 counts of sexual abuse first degree (defendant 14 years or older, victim uner 12 years old); 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custian to a child; two counts of distribution or display to minor of obscene matter; one count of employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter.

Maze has been involved with the volunteer fire department but since his arrest has been placed on administrative leave from his position as lieutenant.

Questions had been raised concerning Maze’s involvement in the schools in his role with the fire department. According to Wirt County Schools Superintendent John McKowan, “To my knowledge while Dennis Maze was a member of the fire department, I do not believe that he participated in any school events where members of the fire department interacted with students. There were community events specifically the homecoming parade and the Christmas parade where I believe he was on the fire truck during the parade.”

Currently Maze is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Wirt County Magistrate Court on May 24 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Wirt County man charged with 43 counts
Impaired driving is believed to the cause of the accident.
Man arrested on impaired driving charges in Parkersburg, released on bond
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
Wood Co. woman pled guilty, could face two to 20 years in prison
West Virginia woman sentenced to over 60 years for meth, fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Workers started paving Friday to create a trail network for the future garden location on 28th...
Paving begins at new pollinator garden in Vienna
14 stops are scheduled this year, with the American Countess kicking off the 2023 season on May...
2023 Riverboat Days to kick off in Marietta
Police lights generic
Ravenswood Police arrest two men over domestic violence and stabbing charges
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg