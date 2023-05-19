Questions raised about Maze community involvement in Wirt County sex crimes case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is more information about a man accused of sexual crimes against juveniles in Wirt County as the community questions his involvement in the community.

Dennis James Maze has been charged with 43 counts related to sexual crimes against juveniles according to the arrest warrants for him filed in the Magistrate Court of Wirt County. According to the arrest warrants, Maze is charged with: six counts of sexual abuse first degree (physically helpless victim); 14 counts of sexual abuse first degree (defendant 14 years or older, victim uner 12 years old); 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custian to a child; two counts of distribution or display to minor of obscene matter; one count of employment or use of minor to produce obscene matter.

Maze has been involved with the volunteer fire department but since his arrest has been placed on administrative leave from his position as lieutenant.

Questions had been raised concerning Maze’s involvement in the schools in his role with the fire department. According to Wirt County Schools Superintendent John McKowan, “To my knowledge while Dennis Maze was a member of the fire department, I do not believe that he participated in any school events where members of the fire department interacted with students. There were community events specifically the homecoming parade and the Christmas parade where I believe he was on the fire truck during the parade.”

Currently Maze is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Wirt County Magistrate Court on May 24 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.