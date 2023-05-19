Ravenswood Police arrest two men over domestic violence and stabbing charges

Two Ravenswood men were arrested after a physical altercation involving a stabbing.
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday morning, Ravenswood Officers were dispatched to an assault that occurred at Hutton’s Trailer Park.

Upon arrival, PFC J. D. Garrett and Patrolman J. A. Ankrom, began speaking to a female who advised that her husband — Marvin Jiminez — struck her in the upper arm with the buckle end of a belt. While speaking with the female, officers witnessed a large amount of blood on the floor and other areas.

After further investigation, officers learned that Juan Jiminez and his brother, Marvin, got into a physical altercation after Marvin allegedly struck the female. Officers then located Juan, and noted a significant amount of blood, resulting from a stab wound, on his shorts & around his waist.

Jackson County EMS was immediately notified and responded to the scene. Marvin was released from the hospital after medical evaluation.

Subsequently, Marvin Jiminez was charged with domestic battery and Juan Jiminez was charged with malicious wounding. Both individuals are being housed in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond. Ravenswood P.D. said they would like to thank the Ripley Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for responding and assisting with this incident.

