Retired N.Y. police sergeant stops in W.Va as he runs 48 marathons in 48 days

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lewisburg, West Virginia, is just one stop of many as Brett Sobieraski runs the “Marathon of Marathons,” 48 marathons in 48 days. But Sobieraski isn’t doing it for the accolades or the exercise, it’s all part of a personal quest to raise money for a fallen officer.

Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz served 29 years with the Rochester, New York, Police Department (RPD). He worked in the Tactical Unit, locating homicide suspects. Those who knew Maz say he wore his heart on his sleeve, was an honest man and a model police officer.

His service ended on July 21, 2022, when he was murdered while on duty.

“When we heard of his death, we could not believe that he was gone,” shared Sobieraski, a retired RPD sergeant and Maz’s co-worker. “Like we just could not believe it was Tony, and it took me weeks to kind of come to that realization that it was...”

Sobieraski tells WVVA that he was upset with how quickly the world moved on after Maz’s death.

“So, what I decided to do to raise money for his family and to bring awareness to his death that I was going to run through eight states, starting in Florida- a marathon a day for 48 days straight.”

Sobieraski says he chose the number eight to represent the number of Maz’s Tactical Unit.

Friday, May 19, marked Day 27 of Sobieraski’s feat. Already, he’s run through Florida, Georgie, South and North Carolina, Virginia and, now, West Virginia, which he arrived in on Wednesday, May 17.

While he wears a smile on his face, Sobieraski says the last 700 miles haven’t been easy.

“I’ve had some ailments along the way that have stopped me in my tracks, and I lay in bed [at] night wondering if I’m gonna run the next day. If I’ll be able to.”

But when he wakes up with the sun each day preparing to run yet another 26.2 miles, he says Maz’s memory keeps his feet moving.

“At times, like I feel his presence on these runs. I have a picture of him hanging in the motor home, and I look up...sometimes I yell at him ‘cause I’m like, ‘You know you’re laughing at me ‘cause I can barely get out of bed in the morning,” he said. “I think about his wife and his family. I think about the members of his unit that are still suffering that loss.”

56-year-old Sobieraski doesn’t describe himself as athletic. He never has. What he can say, though, is that he is passionate and determined to make a difference.

“I’m not special. I’m not special in any way, but I think if you put your mind to something and you’re willing to sacrifice greatly for it- to really put your heart and soul into it- anything is possible.

Sobieraski has roughly a week left of running in the Mountain State before he continues on his journey. When he reaches Rochester, New York, on June 11, he will be joined by more than 500 runners as they make their way to the finish line. There, he will also be joined by Maz’s family for a celebration.

In the last month, he has raised more than $56,000 for the Mazurkiewicz family. Donations to that fund can be made here and at locustclub.org.

