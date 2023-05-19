Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are expected to come in South Parkersburg with one of its busiest intersections.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there is a proposal to put in a roundabout on W.Va. Route 14 in South Parkersburg.

A representative with the department says the roundabout will be designed to ease the flow of traffic and is currently in the design and right-of-way planning phase. The representative says that the phase is in the early stages and the project would be bid to contract no sooner than two years from now.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

