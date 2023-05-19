Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg

A proposed plan to put in a roundabout on Route 14 is in the early planning stages.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are expected to come in South Parkersburg with one of its busiest intersections.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there is a proposal to put in a roundabout on W.Va. Route 14 in South Parkersburg.

A representative with the department says the roundabout will be designed to ease the flow of traffic and is currently in the design and right-of-way planning phase. The representative says that the phase is in the early stages and the project would be bid to contract no sooner than two years from now.

