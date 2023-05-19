Task Force makes arrest for child pornography

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Robert Edward Gallagher, 39, of Belpre on Thursday.

On May 16, the Task Force, after meeting with the Parkersburg Police Department Detectives, began an investigation into activity of Gallagher. On Thursday, the Task Force, Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, along with the Belpre Police Department executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Colonial Square.

During the search of Gallagher’s computer, 72 videos that were known to have been downloaded, were now gone. However, on April 27, Gallagher downloaded another 66 videos mostly consisting of graphic material consisting of lewd activity between female minors and older men. The videos are something that Gallagher admitted to searching for.

Gallagher, was placed under arrest and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a 2nd degree felony. Gallagher was transported to the Washington Co. Jail.

Gallagher appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on $15 thousand and P.R. bond.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.