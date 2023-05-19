This is Home: PHS senior awarded the Glenn Wilson Broadcast Journalism Scholarship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High school seniors are getting ready to graduate and start the next chapter of their lives. There was an awards ceremony at Parkersburg High School to honor them.

WTAP’s Phyllis Smith talked to one senior who won the Glenn Wilson Broadcast Journalism Scholarship. Let us introduce you to Abigail Hines.

“This was a very big surprise,” said Hines.

Abigail Hines is the winner of the $2,500 Glenn Wilson Broadcast Journalism Scholarship.

Phyllis Smith helped present the award to her, along with WTAP’s General Manager Ken Long.

Glenn started at WTAP in 1958. He served in many roles and helped shape WTAP’s image.

Ken said helping young journalists is what Glenn would have wanted.

“Everybody knew Glenn as a broadcaster and he was a fantastic broadcaster for many, many years here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. But the one thing he was, was he was very integral in the help of young people and their careers. So that’s why it’s so great to have a scholarship to give to these young people in his name,” said Long.

Abigail already has an idea of what she would like to do.

“I would love to be a news broadcaster and maybe work in the sports field one day, like interviewing players on the sideline after a big game. I could definitely see myself doing that,” said Hines.

She said she is thankful for the help offered by the scholarship.

“It feels really good. I hope I honor him and do well in this career,” said Hines.

Abigail is going to Elon University in North Carolina to study broadcast journalism. Congratulations to Abigail and the rest of the seniors!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.