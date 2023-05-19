Vienna residents get to learn more on city through “Trek Vienna”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna has a new interactive way for residents and tourists to learn more about the area.

The Tree and Beautification Committee is unveiling “Trek Vienna.” An interactive way for people who are residents or tourists of vienna to learn more about the city.

People wanting to take part in this activity can use the panels with QR codes attached. These panels detail everything from nature and industry to geography and figures in the community.

Designer of the panels, Christina Ullman — who owns Ullman Design — said this is a great way of getting people engaged in a way to learn about the area.

“There’s so much information that’s out there. And we wanted to be able to provide people with the opportunity to dig a little deeper. If they’re really interested in history,” Ullman said.

The trail for this interactive tour takes place at the pavilion on 36th and Grand Central Avenue.

