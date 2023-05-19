Washington County Veterans Mobility Project looks to help more people in 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - July 2022 Ron Hudson and Washington County Veterans Service Commission created the Washington County Veterans Mobility Project.

“We try to give them the quality of life that they had before. Give them there dignity back of not having to rely on others to get around,” Hudson said.

This veteran project gives disabled veterans equipment that allows them to get around without major assistance. Wheelchairs, hospital beds, motorized scooters and more are some of the items that can help veterans.

It has been a bit of a learning curve for the patients but also the people helping out.

“When you have a veteran who has maybe never been in a power chair before there is a bit of a learning curve but to see them go outside with delight and do donuts in their chair is rewarding and satisfying to see,” Emily Maze, Emergency Financial Assistant at the Washington County Service Commission.

For the veterans Hudson says not having to depend on others to do day-to-day activities is where he thinks they find the most joy.

“It means everything to them to not to have to be dependent on someone else to get out of your chair or be able to go around the neighborhood and get outside, Imagine being stuck inside all day, you can only watch TV or read so much before you’re bored to tears,” Hudson said. “It’s such a huge part of your quality of life so when you can give that back to a veteran it’s rewarding and it’s wonderful to see the impact it has on their lives,” Maze said.

Hudson added that it isn’t just the DAV but other local veteran groups are coming together to help with the project as well.

The project is also limited to the MOV area for now, a lot of the veterans are from the Washington County area but they are looking to help veterans in close, surrounding areas as well.

If you are looking to donate clean, gently used or new items or you are looking to receive any of these benefits you can contact mobility project@wcvsc.com or call 704-371-4427.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.