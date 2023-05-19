Wood County residents support PSD rate increases at public hearing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on May 18 for a public hearing on proposed rate increases at the Lubeck and Claywood Park Public Service Districts.

The managers and chairmen of the PSDs presented before commission. The general managers of both PSDs said that their proposed rate increases would go toward paying for improvement projects and supporting their general operations. Rising chemical costs were cited as a further justification for raising rates.

Attorney James Kelsh and accountant Zachary Dobbins assisted both PSDs is presenting their reasons for increasing rates. When the commission asked what the service districts had been doing to save money prior to requesting the rate increase, Dobbins said their efforts can only do so much. “Unfortunately, anything you’re trying to do to save costs, you’re still going backwards,” Dobbins said. “If you look at chemical costs, Rocky and Shayne can both show you, that the percentage increases on both chemicals are absurd.”

When the floor was opened to public comment, customers of the PSDs spoke in support of the rate increases, saying they understood the need.

