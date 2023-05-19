‘You like that?’: Former Morgantown teacher charged with felony abuse

Diana Ellis, 59, of Morgantown is charged with felony battery and assault of a disabled child.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Morgantown teacher has been criminally charged after she allegedly abused at least one student in a special education classroom.

The first alleged assaulted happened in November of 2022 when Ellis was interacting with a six-year-old student who was “being calmed down from an in-classroom incident.

In a criminal complaint, police said Ellis, a former substitute teacher at North Elementary, repeatedly placed her foot on a child’s feet and told the child to “stop kicking.”

The child could be heard in video/audio recordings saying “It hurts” and “Ow,” the complaint says.

A second alleged assault happened in January when a six-year-old student urinated on the floor of a special education classroom.

Ellis grabbed the student by the upper arm, placed him against a wall, and told the child he would be cleaning the urine up, according to the criminal complaint.

Ellis later bent the student down, put his hand in the urine, and wiped the urine on the student’s face, the complaint says.

Investigators wrote that Ellis was then heard on video saying “You like that?”

It’s not explicitly clear in the documents if the alleged assaults involved the same child.

The charges against Ellis are the latest to come to light after an investigation into alleged abuse at North Elementary.

The school’s now former vice principal was also charged after allegedly striking a student in the head. The school’s principal is also facing a charge of failing to report.

PRIOR COVERAGE:

5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary

