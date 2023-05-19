Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, first since 1998

The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two Sumatran tiger cubs. (Source: Memphis Zoo via WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo announced the recent births of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Zoo officials said the cubs were born on May 5 to mother Dari and father Gusti.

Sumatran tigers are one of the more critically endangered subspecies of tigers, according to the zoo.

“As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important,” West Zone Curator Dan Dembiec said. “So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact.”

These are the first tiger cubs born at the zoo since 1998.

“The Memphis Zoo is honored to play a part in increasing the Sumatran tiger population at such a pivotal point in their conservation story,” zoo officials shared.

The cubs are not yet on exhibit but once they reach six weeks old, they will receive their vaccinations and be able to explore the outdoor exhibit at about three months of age.

