The Giving Cup is expected to open it’s second location by the end of June

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Giving Cup is expected to double in locations by the end of June. The Giving Cup is a donation based coffee/drink shop that is operated by Williamstown bank.

The coffee shop is currently located inside the Lubeck branch of Williamstown bank and they will be expanding to the Southside of Parkesburg.

“It is set to open around June 26th. We are expecting June 26 for our target date. We’re really excited to have the opportunity to have another location of The Giving Cup to add to the beneficiaries,” said Sharon Anderson, Williamstown Bank CEO/President.

All donations that are received through The Giving Cup are given to one of the four beneficiaries. The ARC of the MOV, North Star Child Advocacy Center, Lubeck Elementary School and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department.

“We feel that that really helps them to continue to serve our community and their mission and improve the standard of living for our whole market area,” said Anderson.

With the new location opening soon Anderson hopes that they will be able to add more beneficiaries and receive a greater number of donations for the existing four beneficiaries.

“The idea of opening another location/ office with the giving cup allows us to expand the footprint of not only Williamstown bank but also of the giving cup. Just to be able to have the market and the ability to add beneficiaries and increase what our existing beneficiaries may already receive and to help the work they are doing,” Anderson said.

For more information on how you can donate or how you could become a beneficiary you can click here for The Giving Cup Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.