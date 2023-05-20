The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is setting up a new building with a unique purpose

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is setting up an extra building at their shelter.

This building is going to be used as a temporary shelter for pets with owners. It will address situations in which loving owners are in temporary situations that render them unable to take care of their pet.

Humane Society Board President Amber Dennison said, “Sometimes people have to go to jail, you know, for a short period of time, and they love their pet, their pet loves them. It’s a way to keep their pet safe in that instance and then they would come and get their pet back.”

She explained that this helps with others situations as well.

“Some people will put off a medical procedure just because they don’t have - you know, they love their pet and they don’t have a family member or a place for their pet,” she said.

EVE is one of the organizations helping the humane society in their efforts.

Jessica Potts, who works with EVE, said that pets can get in the middle of domestic violence situations.

“Abusers will threaten or harm animals as a form of abuse. Some people won’t leave because they don’t want to leave their pet,” she explained.

Potts added that sometimes pets are used as bargaining tools to get survivors to come back to unsafe situations.

She said that it’s one less thing they’ll have to worry about.

“It’s already stressful when you’re getting your stuff together - when are you going to leave, what are you going to take? If you have kids, that’s another level. If you’re worried about your pets - that’s just one more thing,” she said.

Dennison said that the shelter has been “no kill” for a decade. She explained that, as part of the “no kill” movement, animal shelters have looked at intake diversion, in which a shelter tries to not take pets from loving owners.

Dennison said the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley hopes to have the service up and running in July.

It is free for the community.

