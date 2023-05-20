Local law enforcement participates in Operation Blue Sky

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement vehicles proceeded through the Mid-Ohio Valley Friday night for Operation Blue Sky.

It’s a tradition that local law enforcement have participated in for years.

It’s all an effort to honor law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty.

Locals stood on the side of the street, cheering them on to share their support.

Law enforcement officers drove through Washington County, crossing over into Parkersburg to continue their procession through our area.

Law enforcement officers have voiced before how much the community’s support means to them.

