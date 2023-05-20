West Virginia Marine Corps League holds memorial service for 50th year anniversary

WV.a. Marine Corps League
WV.a. Marine Corps League(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early Saturday morning the West Virginia Marine Corps League honored their veteran brothers and sisters who have passed away in the last year.

The honor started with a flag raising at 0800, which is a ritual they follow every year.

Soon after one member from each detachment that lost a veteran walked to the podium and placed a rose in honor of those lost. Following that portion of the service they also placed a rose for each war that a veteran served in.

Department of West Virginia Commandant, Michael McLain believes that ceremonies like this give honor to those lost while also giving a sense of pride for the detachment to know someone who fought for the freedom of the United States.

“We keep losing members, every year we lose more members in the department of West Virginia and it goes on all over the United States. It’s an honor for the gentleman who brought the roses up here the members we lost are in there detachment so that’s a tribute to those members we have lost in the past year,” said Commandant McLain.

Commandant McLain also believes that it gives the families of the lost veterans a sense of honor and pride to know each veteran.

