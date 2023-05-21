AKC All Breed Dog Show participants poised for final day

Visitors are welcome to spectate and mingle with fellow dog lovers.
Blizzard enjoys an evening of smells after a day of competition.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Kennel Club is preparing for their final show day in Marietta.

The three-day all breed dog show kicked off Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

There is no pressure to participate. Visitors are welcome to spectate and mingle with fellow dog lovers.

Beth Lander, who has been participating in dog shows for nearly 25 years, traveled from Findlay, Ohio with her clumber spaniel Blizzard for the event.

She said the show is a great opportunity to see familiar faces and even meet new people from across the country.

“You have a lot of friends in the show atmosphere and stuff. You bring your camper and hang out with friends. The people beside us are actually from Florida.”

Blizzard took breed Saturday for the clumber spaniel category. Judging for the final day will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.

