Habitat for Humanity dedicates their 113th home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another Mid-Ohio Valley family now has a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Sunday afternoon Habitat dedicated their 113th home in South Parkersburg to Regina, Faith and Marsha Riddle.

“I’m so grateful for everything that happened here today. So, so thankful,” said Regina Riddle.

The house today helps the Riddle family but the 113 houses dedicated helps the community as a whole.

“There has been a recent study through the MOV about housing, affordable housing and the need for all different types of housing that exists in our community and we are just a small piece of that solution of meeting the housing needs that our community has. For individuals that are renting and working and there rent is too high and not affordable for them owning a home through habitat might be a better long term solution for their family,” said Director of Resource Development, Robin Stewart.

Something that Stewart calls a blessing.

“We’re really proud to have completed our 113th house in the MOV. In an area in the size of ours where the MOV is to be able to serve that number of families with permanent housing that is affordable and built to meet their needs is just really a blessing,” Stewart said.

Today’s dedication isn’t it for the Habitat for Humanity they plan on finishing two other houses by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.