Marietta Pioneers advance to Super Regional round of NCAA Tournament

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers baseball team has once again advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Div. III baseball tournament, as the Pioneers capped off an undefeated regional tournament run with a 2-0 win over Adrian College on Sunday afternoon.

The Pioneers defeated Adrian 11-10 on Friday in the opening game, then they took down Case Western on Saturday, before defeating Adrian again to advance to the Super Regional round.

The Pioneers will play a best of three series against an opponent that’s to be determined, at a location that’s also to be determined. The Pioneers are looking to get to their second consecutive college world series, and win their seventh national championship.

