Ohio Senate passes bill to reshape higher education

A bill to radically transform higher education in Ohio has taken a step closer to becoming law.
Ohio Senate passes bill to reshape higher education
Ohio Senate passes bill to reshape higher education(WTVG)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A bill to radically transform higher education in Ohio has taken a step closer to becoming law. On May 17, the Ohio Senate voted 21-10 to pass Ohio Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.

The bill would prohibit most mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training and require public universities to affirm their dedication to intellectual diversity, both in the classroom and in the speakers they invite to campus. Proponents of the bill, including its lead sponsor Senator Jerry Cirino, have said the bill will protect free speech and improve the quality of education in Ohio’s public universities.

“If you desire an education that involves learning analytical skills, evaluating many ideas, many sides of issues, and you want to learn how to think better, not what to think, this bill is for you.”

Critics have expressed the concern that the bill will stifle concerns about difficult topics on campus.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
DENNIS MAZE
Questions raised about Maze community involvement in Wirt County sex crimes case
Local law enforcement participated in Operation Blue Sky.
Local law enforcement participates in Operation Blue Sky

Latest News

American Legion Charity ride
American Legion Charity Ride makes a stop in Parkersburg as part of their four day tour
(Source: MGN)
Saturday pursuit ends with one arrest, large amounts of oxycodone pills found inside vehicle
Blizzard enjoys an evening of smells after a day of competition.
AKC All Breed Dog Show participants poised for final day
Children enjoy games during the summer preview event.
YMCA of Parkersburg hosts free summer preview event