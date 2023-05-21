Ohio Senate passes bill to reshape higher education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A bill to radically transform higher education in Ohio has taken a step closer to becoming law. On May 17, the Ohio Senate voted 21-10 to pass Ohio Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.

The bill would prohibit most mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training and require public universities to affirm their dedication to intellectual diversity, both in the classroom and in the speakers they invite to campus. Proponents of the bill, including its lead sponsor Senator Jerry Cirino, have said the bill will protect free speech and improve the quality of education in Ohio’s public universities.

“If you desire an education that involves learning analytical skills, evaluating many ideas, many sides of issues, and you want to learn how to think better, not what to think, this bill is for you.”

Critics have expressed the concern that the bill will stifle concerns about difficult topics on campus.

