Saturday pursuit ends with one arrest, large amounts of oxycodone pills found inside vehicle

The suspect fled at speeds of 108 mph
(Source: MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A large amount of oxycodone pills were found following a Saturday afternoon pursuit, ending with one arrest.

According to a press release from the W.VA. State Police, at around 3:06 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Trooper J.S. Schartiger initiated a pursuit on I-77 near Mineral Wells/Wood Co. WV for a stolen Ohio registration displayed on the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Gary Bland Jr., 33 of Akron, Ohio.

Bland Jr. refused to stop and fled at speeds of 108mph, almost striking other vehicles.

Bland Jr. eventually stopped and surrendered, being arrested without further incident.

During his arrest, Bland Jr. said he had ingested fentanyl. He was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center.

A large amount of oxycodone pills and other drug contraband was found inside the suspect vehicle.

Bland Jr. will be charged with Fleeing With Reckless Indifference & Possession With Intent To Deliver upon medical release.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged as a result of this incident.

Trooper J.S. Schartiger was assisted by Trooper C.G. Abraham, and members of the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department.

